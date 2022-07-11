North America Adds 11 Rigs

North America added 11 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on July 8.

Nine of the weekly additions came from Canada and the other two came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ latest count outlined. The additions push the total North America rig count up to 927, comprising 752 rigs from the U.S. and 175 rigs from Canada, the rig count shows.

The total U.S. rig figure of 752 is shown to be made up of 731 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs, and four inland water rigs. Of this total figure, 597 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 153 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s total rig figure of 175 is shown to be made up of 116 oil rigs and 59 gas rigs.

North America has added 311 rigs compared to last year, according to the latest Baker Hughes count, which shows that 273 of these additions came from the U.S. and 38 came from Canada. The U.S. has added 219 oil rigs, 52 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs compared to year ago figures, while Canada has added 28 oil rigs and 11 gas rigs, and dropped one miscellaneous rig, compared to year ago figures, Baker Hughes’ count highlights.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

