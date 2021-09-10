Noreco Enters Bifrost Carbon Capture Project Offshore Denmark

Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Norway-based oil and gas company Noreco has entered into a partnership to develop the Bifrost carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Project Bifrost aims to reuse existing North Sea infrastructure while demonstrating CO2 storage in a depleted offshore gas field.

Noreco and its partners will evaluate the potential for CO2 transport and storage at the Harald field in the Danish North Sea with an expected startup storage capacity of 3 million tons of CO2 per year (m/tpa). Harald is a gas condensate field close to the Norwegian median line since it is the northernmost field in Denmark.

As for its partners, it is teaming up with Denmark’s Ørsted, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC).

It is worth mentioning that the DUC consists of TotalEnergies as the operator, Noreco and Nordsøfonden. The DUC is producing 97 percent of the gas and 85 percent of the oil from the Danish North Sea. DUC is also working on the redevelopment of the Tyra field.

The newly formed CCS partnership has applied for funding under the ‘Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program’ (EUDP), a Danish public subsidy scheme.

Project Bifrost will be matured towards a final investment decision (FID) if the application for funding and the following development and demonstration program prove successful.

The scope of the EUDP application includes a study to qualify the significant potential of utilizing additional DUC North Sea reservoirs as they become available, as well as the possibility to use the existing pipeline infrastructure connecting the DUC fields to Denmark. Reusing the pipeline infrastructure to the Danish shore could be a first step to connect to a future European cost and climate-efficient CO2 transportation system.

“Our assets in the Danish North Sea, especially the unique pipeline infrastructure, could be a potential enabler for establishing Denmark as a CCS hub. Project Bifrost, with its significant storage capacity potential, is the first tangible step Noreco is taking towards ensuring CCS is a part of the green transition in our industry,” Noreco COO John Hulme said.

“When oil and gas production gradually cease, the use of existing infrastructure for carbon capture and storage is an attractive alternative from both a climate and economic perspective,“ he added.

“As a company, we see the benefits of a holistic approach to progressing the potential for CCS. This includes the potential for a domestic and international CO2 transportation system, as we believe an integrated industry system may be more efficient. CCS can be an important part of achieving Denmark’s ambitious CO2 reduction targets, especially if there is a cooperation between the CCS players,” Hulme concluded.

