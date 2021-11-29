Noreco CEO Resigns With CFO Taking Acting Managing Director Role
The chief executive officer (CEO) of Norway-based oil and gas company Noreco has decided to resign from the position.
Noreco stated that its chief executive officer David B. Cook and the board of directors agreed the resignation was effective from November 29, 2021.
Cook was appointed as the company’s CEO in May of last year, while he officially took over the role on July 1, 2020.
Before joining Noreco, Cook held several other positions and served as a member of the Ineos board, the CEO of Danish upstream company DONG Oil and Gas until the sale of DONG Oil & Gas to Ineos.
He also held various C-level positions in BP, TNK-BP, and TAQA where he gained knowledge leading diverse international oil and gas businesses.
“We would like to thank Mr. Cook for his contributions to Noreco and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors,” Riulf Rustad, Noreco’s executive chair, commented on Cook’s resignation.
Noreco also confirmed that the company’s CFO, Euan Shirlaw, will take on the formal role of the firm’s acting managing director.
Prior to joining Noreco as CFO, Shirlaw was a senior member of the Oil & Gas Investment Banking team at BMO Capital Markets.
During that time he spent over 12 years advising a wide range of oil and gas clients on their acquisition, divestment, and merger transactions as well as debt and equity capital raising activities.
