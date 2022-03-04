Nord Stream 2 Operator Shoots Down Reports Of Bankruptcy Filing

After multiple media reports that Nord Stream 2 AG filed for bankruptcy, the Swiss-based company has stated that it cannot confirm such reports.

Earlier this week, different media outlets reported that the operator of the Germany-Russia Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is considering filing for insolvency due to U.S. sanctions on Russia and its assets over an invasion of Ukraine. Some reports went so far as to indicate that the company already filed for bankruptcy.

“We cannot confirm the media reports that Nord Stream 2 has filed for bankruptcy. The company only informed the local authorities that the company had to terminate contracts with employees following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of U.S. sanctions on the company,” Nord Stream 2 AG stated on its website.

The company also took down its website “due to serious and continuous attacks from outside” and claimed that “mobile and fixed network lines are also not reachable – at least for the time being.”

The part regarding the termination of employees’ contracts refers to Nord Stream 2 AG laying off all 106 of its workers. The company decided that it had to do this due to massive payment difficulties as a result of imposed sanctions. Apart from this, the company wound down its operations. All this was according to Silvia Thalmann-Gut, a senior executive in the local government of a Swiss region where Nord Stream 2 AG is based.

The problems have piled on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the start of construction. But cleared up during 2021, just to intensify and lead to a total halt during the NATO-Russia stand-off at the Ukraine border. Now, with an all-out invasion of Ukraine underway by Russia, Nord Stream 2 was the first project to suffer a major blow from sanctions.

Namely, the two parallel 48-inch line, 745-mile-long pipeline each which starts southwest of St. Petersburg and ends at Greifswald, Germany, is physically completed with both lines filled with gas. Regardless of U.S. protests, the pipeline went ahead with construction as Germany believed that it was essential for Europe to receive necessary amounts of gas from Russia.

Nord Stream 2, if ever completed, will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to the EU, for at least 50 years.

As NATO and Russia were flexing their muscles at the Ukraine border, Germany decided to suspend the certification process aiming to send a message to Putin to stop his aggressive military exercises on the border. Days later, Russia invaded Ukraine and a whole slew of problems occurred for not only Nord Stream 2 AG but also for Russia via sanctions and exits of major companies from the country.

Not only did certification suspension remain in effect but Wintershall Dea – one of the companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project – decided to write off its financing of the project. The write-off was somewhere in the region of $1.1 billion.

The German company was involved in the project together with Uniper, Shell, OMV, Engie, and Russia’s Gazprom – another company sanctioned by the U.S., which financed half of the $11 billion project.

The pile-on continued when Shell announced its intention to end its involvement in Nord Stream 2 and pull out of Russia while OMV said it also plans to review its involvement in the project.

Germany immediately reacted by revealing intentions to accelerate the construction of two LNG terminals soon. The two are planned to be built in Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said that the country would increase the amount of natural gas in storage via long-term options to 2 bcm.

It is worth noting that as the crisis turned to war, energy majors opted to exit their Russian operations and projects. Apart from the already mentioned Wintershall Dea and Shell, majors like BP, Equinor, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil all said they would leave the country.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com