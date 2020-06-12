Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
Bloomberg reported that Kuwait will no longer hire expatriates for jobs in its oil sector as the country moves to reduce its number of foreigners.
$180MM in Contracts Go to Sapura
Malaysia-based oil and gas services firm Sapura Energy Berhad bagged several new contracts for its Engineering and Construction (E&C) division. These were valued at $180 million (RM 766 million).
Oversupply Is a Thing of the Past
According to Rystad Energy, oversupply is a thing of the past as long as OPEC+ compliance stays strong and the oil demand recovery trajectory isn’t radically altered.
Offshore Oil's $105B Hangover Compounds Industry Woes
Bloomberg reported that aging offshore oil wells are increasingly money losers that companies want shut down. The effort won’t be cheap though, Bloomberg warned.
Frac Spread Count May Have Hit Trough
Rigzone panelists highlighted their perspectives on the top oil market hits and misses for the week ending June 5.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
- Offshore Group Calls for UK Quarantine Exemption
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Eni and Korea Gas Bolster Ties
- 2020 WTI Projection Jumps Nearly 17 Percent
- Petrofac to Support UK Carbon Capture Project
- CNOOC Starts Production at Qinhuangdao 33-1S
- Europa Oil & Gas Acquires Offshore Ireland License
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- 3D Oil Completes Farmout to ConocoPhillips Australia
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Exxon Slows Gulf Refinery Expansion
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- CNOOC Starts Production at Qinhuangdao 33-1S
- PX Group Hires Ex Apache and Worley VPs
- Oil Down on Second-Wave Fears
- Europa Oil & Gas Acquires Offshore Ireland License
- Bristow and Era Complete Merger
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- New Oilfields Discovered in Belarus
- Saudi Arabia Stopping Extra Voluntary Oil Cuts After June
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk