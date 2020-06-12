Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry

Bloomberg reported that Kuwait will no longer hire expatriates for jobs in its oil sector as the country moves to reduce its number of foreigners.

$180MM in Contracts Go to Sapura

Malaysia-based oil and gas services firm Sapura Energy Berhad bagged several new contracts for its Engineering and Construction (E&C) division. These were valued at $180 million (RM 766 million).

Oversupply Is a Thing of the Past

According to Rystad Energy, oversupply is a thing of the past as long as OPEC+ compliance stays strong and the oil demand recovery trajectory isn’t radically altered.

Offshore Oil's $105B Hangover Compounds Industry Woes

Bloomberg reported that aging offshore oil wells are increasingly money losers that companies want shut down. The effort won’t be cheap though, Bloomberg warned.

Frac Spread Count May Have Hit Trough

Rigzone panelists highlighted their perspectives on the top oil market hits and misses for the week ending June 5.

