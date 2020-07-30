NOIA Approves New Vice Chairman

NOIA's board of directors approved Talos Energy Inc's founder as the organization's new vice chairman.

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) revealed Wednesday that its board of directors have approved Talos Energy Inc’s founder, president and chief executive officer, Tim Duncan, as the organization’s new vice chairman.

Duncan will join NOIA’s chairman, and Halliburton Corporation’s vice president of industry relations, Galen Cobb, as a NOIA national officer. Cobb has been the NOIA chairman since April.

“The offshore industry has a powerful story to tell, and Galen and Tim’s leadership will help us tell it,” NOIA President Erik Milito said in an organization statement sent to Rigzone.

“Not only does our industry deliver energy, jobs and growth in an environmentally-responsible manner, we tangibly raise the quality of life for society,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the new appointment, Cobb said, “Tim’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as NOIA continues to advocate for an irreplaceable industry”.

Duncan said, “I look forward to working with Erik, Galen and the NOIA team in advancing our mission of educating and advocating for safe, affordable and reliable offshore energy”.

“Whether in oil, natural gas or wind, NOIA member companies play a critical role in our country’s energy security, job creation and environmental stewardship. I look forward to telling our story at such a critical time,” the new NOIA vice president added.

In addition to approving Cobb, NOIA’s board also approved Murphy Oil Corporation’s executive vice president of operations, Eric Hambly, and Valaris plc’s senior vice president of business development, Alan Quintero, as new NOIA board members.

NOIA, which was founded in 1972 with 33 members, represents all facets of the domestic offshore energy and related industries, according to its website. NOIA member companies are dedicated to the safe development of offshore energy for the continued growth and security of the U.S., NOIA’s website states.

