NOIA Adopts New Climate Change Position

The U.S. National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has revealed that its board of directors has approved the adoption of a new climate change position and principles.

The U.S. National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has revealed that its board of directors has approved the adoption of a new climate change position and principles.

NOIA recognizes the risks of climate change and the need for continued action and supports the aims of the Paris Agreement, according to its latest climate directive. The organization said it supports and encourages the efforts of its members in understanding their emissions impacts, setting sustainability goals and targets, and deploying technologies and best practices for emissions reductions, and said it seeks to be a constructive partner in the development of thoughtful and balanced national policy to address climate change.

“Our Climate Change Position and Principles are reflective of the critical role the offshore energy industry plays as an essential part of the climate solution,” NOIA President Erik Milito said in an organization statement.

“The offshore energy industry has a track record of innovation and technological advancement that is solving energy challenges, increasing efficiency, and reducing emissions. We are helping to solve energy and climate problems by scaling and deploying real-world solutions,” he added.

“Whether it is the build-out of new offshore wind projects, developing CO2 storage facilities, finding new ways to produce hydrogen, or optimizing logistics and operations to reduce the carbon footprint, the offshore energy industry is at the forefront of energy solutions and emission reductions,” Milito continued.

“The full diversity of NOIA membership is committed to the innovation, best practices, and deployment of advanced technologies that are central to addressing the climate challenge,” the NOIA head went on to say.

NOIA serves the offshore oil, gas, and wind industries. The organization unites and advances the business and professional interests of its members and the industry, according to its website.

To see NOIA’s Climate Change Position and Principles in full, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com