NOG in Permian Expansion with Significant Deal

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) has announced that it has agreed to acquire all of the non-operated Permian Basin assets owned by certain entities affiliated with Veritas Energy, LLC.

The company revealed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy non-operated oil and gas properties in the Delaware and Midland Basins for a cash purchase price of $406.5 million, subject to typical closing adjustments. The assets are primarily located in the Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico and in the Loving, Reeves, Ward and Winkler counties in Texas, Northern highlighted. Current production on the properties is said to be approximately 9,100 to 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Northern expects average production of more than 10,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the assets in 2022.

The effective date for the transaction is October 1 and Northern expects to close the deal in the first quarter of next year. As part of the transaction, Northern will issue the seller around 1.9 million seven-year equity warrants with a strike price of $28.30 at closing. The company said it expects to commence a public equity offering to fund a portion of the acquisition.

“This transaction completes the strategic transformation of our business that began in 2018,” Nick O’Grady, the chief executive officer of Northern, said in a company statement.

“It will drive immediate significant accretion across the board to our investors, increased cash returns, and importantly, creates a truly diversified business of scale, with substantial free cash flow that can self-fund future growth,” O’Grady added in the statement.

Adam Dirlam, the chief operating officer of Northern, said, “the Veritas transaction marks our fourth significant transaction in 2021 as we return focus to the Delaware basin, further scaling our business and building inventory with premier operators”.

“Northern continues to set the standard for non-operated energy management and will remain steadfast in our focus on consolidating high quality, low-breakeven assets,” Dirlam added.

In October, Northern announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire non-operated interests across over 400 producing wellbores located primarily in the Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail and Dunn counties in North Dakota for a purchase price of $154 million in cash. In June, the company said it entered into three definitive agreements to acquire non-operated interests across approximately 2,900 net acres located in the heart of Reeves County in Texas and the Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico for a combined purchase price of $102.2 million. In February, the company announced a “transformational” acquisition in the Marcellus Shale.

Northern is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil and gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States, the company’s website shows. The business is the largest publicly traded non-operated exploration and production company, according to its site.

