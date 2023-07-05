NOG Completes Buy of Forge Assets in Delaware Basin

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) has completed a deal acquiring Delaware Basin assets from Forge Energy II Delaware LLC including about 30 net producing wells.

Minnesota state-based NOG now owns a 30 percent stake in Forge’s assets after paying $167.9 million in cash for the joint acquisition with Vital Energy Inc, which will be the operator.

“In connection with the transaction, NOG and Vital entered into cooperation and joint operating agreements, which include a multi-year development plan for the Forge assets”, NOG said in a press release last week.

The acquisition from Forge, a company under EnCap Investments LP, is concentrated in the Reeves and Ward counties of Texas state, spanning a total of 10,200 net acres. Most of the wells in the area are already producing, with 2.3 net wells-in-process and around 20 net low-breakeven undeveloped locations, according to NOG’s first announcement of the agreement May 15.

“Recent production on the Acquired Assets was approximately 3,400 Boe per day (2-stream, 79% oil). For the second half of 2023, NOG expects average production of >3,750 Boe per day (2-stream, 79% oil) and approximately $17 million of capital expenditures”, NOG said.

“The Forge Assets are high-quality with the opportunity for clear and concise development to deliver the consistent performance our investors have come to expect”, commented NOG chief executive Nick O’Grady.

NOG has also entered a definitive pact with another EnCap company to acquire assets in New Mexico and Texas. The joint acquisition with Earthstone Energy Inc will give NOG a 33.33 percent interest in the assets of Novo Oil & Gas Holdings LLC for $500 million in cash, NOG announced June 15, calling this acquisition its biggest buy ever.

“The Acquired Assets are primarily located in Eddy County, New Mexico and eastern Culberson County, Texas and include approximately 5,600 net acres, 29.2 net producing wells, 7.2 net wells-in-process and 59.9 low-breakeven net undeveloped locations”, it said.

NOG expects production in the Novo assets to be around 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the second half of 2023, 53 percent of which would be petroleum. It anticipates $20 million in capital expenditure for the assets.

“Upon closing and transition of services, the operator of substantially all the assets will be Earthstone, with NOG participating in development pursuant to cooperation and joint operating agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition”, NOG added. “Additionally, Earthstone and NOG have formed an area of mutual interest for further consolidation of assets.”

It has partnered with Earthstone with a view that in the long term the operator would turn over six to seven wells annually to NOG, “which should sustain production at approximately 10,000 Boe per day (2-stream, excluding NGLs), with consistent oil cuts as a percentage of the total”, NOG said.

O’Grady commented, “Novo is NOG’s largest transaction to date and is among the most accretive, with significant high-quality, long-dated inventory. We are excited to work alongside our partners at Earthstone developing these assets for the next decade and believe this transaction will drive higher per share profits, free cash flow and shareholder returns for our investors, both immediately and over the long term.”

