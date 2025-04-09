Nodal Exchange Posts Record Trading Volumes in Q1 2025

Virginia-based derivatives exchange Nodal Exchange has reported a trading volume record in the first quarter of 2025. Nodal said in a media release that power, environmental, and natural gas traded strongly during the period.

Nodal said it remains the leading player in North American power futures, reaching a record open interest of 1.5 billion mWh and securing a 57 percent market share. This translates to over $151 billion in notional value across both sides as of the end of March. This amount roughly reflects the annual electricity consumption of 136 million U.S. households, it said.

Nodal said its natural gas market achieved a record first quarter, with trading volume in gas futures reaching 278 million British thermal units (MMBtu), exceeding the 178 million MMBtu from the first quarter of 2024. The exchange's environmental markets also saw record activity in the first quarter of 2025, with a total volume of 225,624 lots traded across its product range, marking a 71 percent increase from the 132,233 lots traded in the first quarter of 2024.

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, open interest in Nodal's environmental contracts stood at 417,611 lots, a 30 percent rise from the 320,345 lots at the close of the first quarter of 2024. The environmental market volume on Nodal Exchange set a new monthly record in March 2025 of 74,412 lots, up 105 percent from March 2024, Nodal said.

Carbon futures and options posted a volume of 37,052 lots in the first quarter, up 483 percent from a year earlier, with open interest of 51,549 lots, up 153 percent. Renewable energy certificate (REC) futures and options posted a volume of 165,843 lots in the first quarter, up 80 percent from a year earlier, and ended the quarter with an open interest of 324,400 lots, up 28 percent, Nodal said.

“Nodal Exchange is grateful to be able to offer the world’s largest sets of power and environmental products and to be able to serve our markets’ risk management needs”, Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear, said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com