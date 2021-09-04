Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions

Bloomberg noted that one of Noble Corp.’s three U.S. Gulf drillships that scrambled to evade Ida’s path faced hurricane-force conditions and survived.

Read full article here

Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery

Port Fourchon’s top official said in an interview that aired on National Public Radio that recovery would take weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Read full article here

Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimated on August 29 that approximately 95.65 percent of the current oil production, and approximately 93.75 percent of the current gas production, in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut in as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Read full article here

95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline

On August 30, the BSEE estimated that approximately 94.6 percent of oil production and 93.57 percent of gas production remained shut in.

Read full article here

Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block

Oil supermajor ExxonMobil started drilling the Sapote-1 well located on the Canje Block offshore Guyana, its third well in the block this year.

Read full article here

Transocean Nets $252MM Deal for Newbuild Drillship

Transocean Ltd. revealed that BOE Exploration & Production LLC awarded the company a $252 million contract for its Deepwater Atlas newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com