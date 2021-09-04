Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions
Bloomberg noted that one of Noble Corp.’s three U.S. Gulf drillships that scrambled to evade Ida’s path faced hurricane-force conditions and survived.
Read full article here
Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
Port Fourchon’s top official said in an interview that aired on National Public Radio that recovery would take weeks, Bloomberg reported.
Read full article here
Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimated on August 29 that approximately 95.65 percent of the current oil production, and approximately 93.75 percent of the current gas production, in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut in as a result of Hurricane Ida.
Read full article here
95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
On August 30, the BSEE estimated that approximately 94.6 percent of oil production and 93.57 percent of gas production remained shut in.
Read full article here
Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
Oil supermajor ExxonMobil started drilling the Sapote-1 well located on the Canje Block offshore Guyana, its third well in the block this year.
Read full article here
Transocean Nets $252MM Deal for Newbuild Drillship
Transocean Ltd. revealed that BOE Exploration & Production LLC awarded the company a $252 million contract for its Deepwater Atlas newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions and More
- Oil Finishes Higher on the Week
- Audit Shows Dev Projects in Nigerian Oil Hub Go Awry
- Exxon Taps Strategic Oil Reserve
- Iraq, TotalEnergies Close to Signing Oil, Solar Deal
- Lundin Gets Go-Ahead For Solveig Field Start-Up
- Texas Refinery Curtails Ops Due to Oxygen Shortage
- Serica Starts Production from Rhum R3
- ESVAGT in Mass Recruit Mode
- Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions
- Cat 4 Hurricane Ida and Winds of 150 MPH on Crash Course With Louisiana
- Aker BP May Have Drilled Its Last Well in the Barents
- Noble Corp Sells 4 Jackups for $292MM
- North Sea Troll Phase 3 Project Online
- Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike
- Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- Libya Budget Battle Could Imperil Oil Output
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Indigenous Group Seeks Trans Mountain Stake
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia