Noble Rig Arrives To Drill IOG Well. First Gas Off Target.
UK oil and gas company IOG will be spudding the first well in the Southwark field in the North Sea by the end of this week but first gas from the field will be delayed to mid-2022.
Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields are part of the IOG-operated Saturn Banks Project – Phase 1, sanctioned in October 2019. IOG is the operator and owns 50 percent while its partner CalEnergy Resources holds the remaining 50 percent.
Southwark was supposed to be drilled much earlier but an issue was found on one of the legs of the Noble Hans Deul jack-up rig in October 2021 which meant stopping all drilling operations. The issue was noted after a Blythe production well was drilled and the rig mobilized to Southwark. There it was supposed to drill a production well through the platform.
After the issue was noted, the rig was then taken to a port for repairs. IOG believed that it would continue work on Southwark by the start of December but did not foresee any first gas date change – initially, the company expected first gas from the field to occur in the second quarter of 2022.
The repaired Noble Hans Deul arrived at Southwark on December 9 and is expected to spud the first Southwark development well by the end of the week.
IOG did say in its operational update that first gas at Southwark was now expected by mid-2022 after the planned installation of the 3.7-mile Saturn Banks pipeline extension to the Southwark platform is completed in the first quarter of next year.
The rig will then move on to the Goddard and Kelham North/Central appraisal wells while reservoir and production data from Southwark wells 1 and 2 is analyzed. The analysis will enable IOG to pick an optimal Southwark 3 well plan.
“I look forward to the safe and successful execution of the Southwark wells, the first of which is expected to spud in the next week. Although significant further progress has been achieved at Bacton, final pre-first gas commissioning activities are now expected to carry over into the early weeks of 2022,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said.
IOG eyes Phase 2 sanction
IOG is also planning to sanction another development as part of the Saturn Banks project Phase 2. The schedule for concept selection and sanction for the Nailsworth development is planned to be submitted to OGA by the end of December.
Nailsworth is 12 miles northwest of Southwark and is expected to be the first Phase 2 field to be developed. IOG is building new static and dynamic subsurface models to refine its estimates for gross recoverable gas of 64/105/156 billion cubic feet.
Gas from the new field is expected to be evacuated via the Southwark platform and Saturn Banks Pipeline System and IOG and its partner CalEnergy are assessing the most economically and environmentally attractive concept.
Worth noting, IOG will not be pursuing an extension to its Harvey license beyond its expiry date – December 19 – as it sees more material, higher-return opportunities than Harvey to allocate its capital and resources.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
- USA Expects Permian Oil Output to Hit Record in December
- Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil
- Shell Signs Egypt Farm Out Deals
- Woodside, Santos Get New CFOs At Crucial Points For Both Companies
- Namibia Drilling Heating Up With Two Wells In Two Weeks
- Ecuador Calls Force Majeure on Oil Contracts
- Pipeline Issue Forces Petrobras To Shut Down Manati Field
- IEA Says Oil Surplus Returns
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work