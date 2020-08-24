Noble Reveals Date of Chevron Merger Vote

Chevron has agreed to acquire Noble in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion.

Noble Energy, Inc. reported Monday that a special meeting of its shareholders will vote at 10 a.m. Central time Oct. 2, 2020, on the company’s pending merger with Chevron Corp.

Noble pointed out in a written statement that the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the special meeting is the close of business Aug. 21, 2020. The firm added that it expects to file its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will begin mailing the definitive proxy statement to shareholders later this week.

Under the terms of the transaction, Noble shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble share. Noble also stated that its board of directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote for the merger, which it expects to close early in the fourth quarter of this year.

