Noble Rakes In New Rig Deals As Market Improves

According to Noble Corporation’s fleet status report, the offshore drilling contractor has raked in a significant number of drilling deals.

Noble Corp. said in its report that three of its jack-up rigs and three drillships won either new deals or extensions. The offshore driller also won a conditional award under the Commercial Enabling Agreement (CEA) with ExxonMobil for four rigs in Guyana.

The three jack-ups in question are the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Tom Prosser, and the Noble Lloyd Noble.

The Noble Regina Allen won a one-well deal with Repsol in the fourth quarter of 2021. The rig will start work offshore Guyana in May 2022.

The Noble Tom Prosser will be staying in Australia as Santos exercised three of the company’s nine one-well options for directly continuous work. The report data stated that Santos hired the rig in March 2021 and the jack-up is currently drilling the Pavo-1 well.

The final jack-up rig which won additional work was the Noble Lloyd Noble. It now started its contract in Norway with oil major Equinor. The Norwegian company exercised the second and third of its twelve one-well options which will keep the rig busy until February 2023.

Noble Corporation stated in its fourth-quarter financial report that it completed the sale of four jack-ups in Saudi Arabia during the quarter.

As for drillships, the Noble Faye Kozack, Noble Stanley Lafosse, and the Noble Gerry de Souza found new work.

The Noble Faye Kozack – formerly Khamsin – got a three-well contract from QuarterNorth Energy for U.S Gulf of Mexico work.

The contract will start in April 2022 at a day rate of $240,000 per day for the first 50 days and $290,000 per day for the remainder of the contract. The contract also includes three one-well options priced at $290,000 per day or $310,000 per day subject to oil price thresholds.

Another rig that won more U.S Gulf of Mexico work will be the Noble Stanley Lafosse – formerly Sharav. Murphy E&P exercised the first two of five one-well options for the drillship. The two exercised options are priced at $300,000 per day and will start in direct continuation of the current contract. The rig’s current deal with Murphy is priced at $180,000 per day.

The Noble Gerry de Souza is currently completing an out-of-service period in Las Palmas following its multi-year contract with Petronas in West Africa. The rig is being upgraded with an MPD system and a second BOP and is preparing to mobilize to Suriname for its next contract with APA Corp. The deal with APA will run from March till May 2022. The dayrate for the contract, which includes two one-well options, was not disclosed.

Noble also announced a conditional award under the Commercial Enabling Agreement with ExxonMobil, which includes approximately 7.4 years of additional contract term and reallocates all existing terms evenly across the four rigs in Guyana. The rigs in question are Noble Tom Madden, Noble Sam Croft, Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Don Taylor.

It must be said that the additional contract term is subject to government approvals and final project sanction for the Yellowtail development project. Once finalized, the conditional award will extend the contracted term into the fourth quarter of 2025.

“[Last year] proved to be a truly transformative year in Noble’s 100-year history. After completing our restructuring in February, we quickly closed the Pacific Drilling acquisition and relisted it on the NYSE. During the fourth quarter, we also […] announced the creation of the world’s leading driller through the proposed combination with Maersk Drilling,” Robert W. Eifler, President and CEO of Noble Corporation, said.

“While our fourth-quarter results were negatively impacted by unplanned downtime on the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Hans Deul, both rigs were fully operational again, and we expect to generate an attractive level of free cash flow this year. I […] look forward to an exciting 2022 as we focus on executing our strategy in an improving offshore rig market,” he added.

At the end of December 2021, the company’s estimated revenue backlog totaled around $1.2 billion, excluding the CEA conditional award.

There is already a trend developing with increases in rig dayrates. Transocean revealed several rigs getting extensions or new deals under improved conditions just like Noble was able to improve conditions for several of its rigs – like the Noble Faye Kozack or the Noble Stanley Lafosse.

In its fleet status report, Borr Drilling CEO Patrick Schorn said that it was becoming increasingly evident that the supply of rigs ready to go to work within six months was far less than the market previously anticipated.

“Therefore, [Borr maintains] the view that day rates will increase based on the current tender activity and available jack-up rig supply,” Schorn added.

