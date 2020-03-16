SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Noble Midstream Trims Capital Guidance

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, March 16, 2020

The change reflects updated producer forecasts in the DJ and Delaware basins.

Noble Midstream Partners LP has trimmed its 2020 organic capital guidance to a range of $120 to $150 million to reflect updated producer forecasts in the DJ and Delaware basins. The company expects the additional capital savings will offset the cash flow loss from reduced activity.

“Following recent volatility and announced changes to customer activity plans, Noble Midstream has reduced its expected organic capital spend. We are also nearing full service on several pipeline investments, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to our 2020 EBITDA. Noble Midstream will prioritize free cash flow and protect our balance sheet in the current market environment,” stated Brent Smolik, Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner of Noble Midstream.

Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


