Noble, Maersk Might Sell Several Rigs To Get UK Merger Clearance

Noble Corp. and Maersk Drilling might have to divest some North Sea rigs to get clearance for their merger from the UK's antitrust regulator.

Offshore drilling contractors Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling might have to divest some North Sea rigs to get clearance for the merger between the two from the UK’s antitrust regulator.

Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling announced the business combination announced on November 10, 2021.

So far, the merger has been unconditionally approved by the competition authorities in Brazil, Norway, and the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

According to Noble, the only outstanding pre-closing merger control clearances are in Angola and the United Kingdom. Both Noble and Maersk expect the competition authority in Angola to unconditionally approve the transaction during April 2022.

Noble stated that the merger control process for obtaining clearance in the UK remains ongoing with constructive discussions continuing between Noble, Maersk Drilling, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ahead of the CMA expectedly publishing their phase 1 decision on April 22, 2022.

The two parties expect that it will be necessary to divest certain jack-up rigs currently located in the North Sea to obtain conditional antitrust clearance in phase 1 from the CMA.

Noble and Maersk Drilling currently believe that the rigs they might have to divest to achieve phase 1 clearance will be the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and a CJ-70 design drilling rig which, at this point, the parties believe is likely to be the Maersk Innovator. Another possibility instead of the Maersk Innovator is the Noble Lloyd Noble. Based on this, the companies started examining different options to divest the rigs.

The parties believe that the financial and strategic rationale underpinning the merger remains intact and compelling for all stakeholders irrespective of the divestment of the rigs.

Noble and Maersk Drilling estimated annual run-rate cost synergies goal also remains unchanged. Further, the parties do not intend to change the exchange ratio agreed between them for purposes of the transaction.

“Though the Parties expect that they will be required to divest the [rigs to] gain CMA clearance, the duration, and outcome of the CMA review process remain uncertain. If the Parties can obtain a conditional phase 1 antitrust clearance from the CMA, they expect the closing of the transaction will occur in mid-2022,” Noble explained.

The initial plan for the merger of Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation was to create a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs via a primarily all-stock transaction – remains to be seen how many they will have if they must divest some of its rigs for the antitrust clearance.

According to some estimates, the combined market capitalization of the two companies is estimated at approximately $3.4 billion. The combination is expected to generate estimated annual run-rate synergies of $125 million.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com