Noble Energy Eases Spending by 30 Percent

Noble Energy Inc. has updated its operational and spending plans in response to the current global macroeconomic and commodity outlook.

The company is reducing 2020 capital expenditures by $500 million, or nearly 30%, to now range between $1.1 and $1.3 billion for the year. Noble has also identified more than $50 million in reductions through operating and other cash costs.

About 80% of the capital reduction will be in the U.S. onshore business. More than half of these reductions will occur in the Delaware Basin, according to the company.

Internationally, Noble has identified $100 million in capital reductions coming from major project execution, deferral of non-critical spend into future years and the exploration program. The company will move the Alen gas monetization project in Equatorial Guinea forward for first production in early 2021 and will complete pipeline expansion work in Israel.

At the end of February 2020, the company had $4.4 billion in financial liquidity. In addition, Noble Energy has no significant debt maturities before late 2024.

David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “In light of the recent commodity price downturn, we are sharply reducing capital expenditures. Deferring activity until commodity prices recover protects our investment returns, maintains free cash flow and strengthens the balance sheet. While this is a challenging environment, Noble Energy is well positioned to achieve attractive long-term returns for our shareholders. The impact of bringing a mega-project like Leviathan on production is evident today, as it provides greater certainty of cash flows, supports strong financial liquidity and improves our annual production decline profile.”

Noble Energy operates assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

