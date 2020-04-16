Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
Noble Energy Inc. Chairman and CEO David L. Stover says the company’s actions taken to date are expected to generate more than one billion dollars in annualized cash savings, and management will continue to remain agile in navigating current market conditions.
In addition to previously communicated capital and cost initiatives, the company has:
- Reduced planned 2020 capex by another $350 million to now range from $800- to $900 million
- Identified an additional $125 million in cash cost savings
- Cut leadership salaries by 10-20 percent and decreased directors’ cash retainer by 25 percent through year-end
- Implemented employee furlough and part-time programs
- Cash-settled certain 2020 crude oil hedges generating an additional $145 million in 1Q gains
- Drawn $1 billion on the company’s unsecured $4 billion revolving credit facility
- Reduced the quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share
The capital spending reductions are primarily in the U.S. onshore business, as Noble will defer planned Delaware and DJ Basin activity until commodity prices improve. Its updated 2020 U.S. onshore capital allocation is $600 million, with about $250 million planned for international/offshore.
Noble will run one rig in the DJ Basin through the remainder of the year and completion activities are being temporarily deferred. As of the end of March 2020, Noble had $4.4 billion in liquidity, including $1.4 billion in cash and $3.0 billion in available revolver capacity.
Meanwhile, the employee-based furlough program and part-time work status actions impacted more than 30 percent of the company’s workforce in the United States.
Noble is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.
