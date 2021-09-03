Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship Damaged By Hurricane Ida

Noble Corporation gives force majeure notice to the customer of the Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillship due to sustained damages during Hurricane Ida.

Offshore rig owner Noble Corporation has given a force majeure notice to the customer of the Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillship due to sustained damages during Hurricane Ida.

Noble said on Thursday that its management was in frequent communication with the ship's crew and was working to facilitate additional transport for some crew members to shore, if needed, as well as replacement personnel to support marine operations.

The company added that a small number of crew members were treated for minor injuries.

According to Noble, the living quarters of the vessel continue to operate normally with food service, climate control, water, power, and internet systems functional. The vessel's helideck is fully operational, and teams are working through logistical challenges across the Gulf Coast region to resume normal levels of transportation to and from shore.

Initial findings from the ship's ongoing condition assessment confirm that several riser joints and the lower marine riser package separated from the rig during the storm and sank to the seabed.

Noble stated that efforts were underway to locate and recover that equipment, and the company believes that, if necessary, it can replace any missing or damaged equipment promptly. Additionally, one of the ship's cofferdams in the moonpool area sustained damage during Hurricane Ida.

The damaged cofferdam does not compromise the stability or structural integrity of the rig nor the safety of personnel onboard. The vessel successfully secured the well and detached from the blowout preventer in place on the well as part of its departure procedures.

Noble provided a force majeure notice to its customer in accordance with the governing drilling services contract. The contract does not contain a right of termination for force majeure. Although the company did not reveal the client in its statement, data in its latest fleet status report shows that the Noble Globetrotter II is under contract with Shell until early September 2023.

The company does not expect any impact to its previously issued preliminary 2022 financial guidance and is currently unable to estimate the impact on its 2021 guidance. Noble said that it had insurance coverage for property damage with a $10 million deductible.

“Noble holds the safety of everyone aboard our vessels as the highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the Noble Globetrotter II's personnel and their families to provide all necessary support as we all recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” the company stated.

