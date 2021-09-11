Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship Damaged By Hurricane Ida
Noble Corporation has given a force majeure notice to the customer of the Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillship due to sustained damages during Hurricane Ida.
Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform
Shell revealed at the start of the week that it had started redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset.
Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
Mineral Resources Limited revealed that recent drilling activity led to a “significant” gas discovery at the Lockyer Deep 1 project in the onshore Perth Basin, Australia, within Exploration Permit EP368.
Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.
ExxonMobil made a 20th ‘significant’ discovery in the Starbroek block offshore Guyana while Keppel delivered the FPSO for the second phase of Exxon’s Liza development.
USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed its latest average Brent spot price forecasts in the September edition of its Short Term Energy Outlook.
Reporting Indicates Tampen Vessel Boarded by Armed Men
According to Dryad Global, reporting indicated that when anchored at the Libreville anchorage area, the Tampen offshore supply vessel was boarded by unknown armed men.
