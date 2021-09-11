Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship Damaged By Hurricane Ida

Noble Corporation has given a force majeure notice to the customer of the Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillship due to sustained damages during Hurricane Ida.

Read full article here

Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform

Shell revealed at the start of the week that it had started redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset.

Read full article here

Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made

Mineral Resources Limited revealed that recent drilling activity led to a “significant” gas discovery at the Lockyer Deep 1 project in the onshore Perth Basin, Australia, within Exploration Permit EP368.

Read full article here

Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.

ExxonMobil made a 20th ‘significant’ discovery in the Starbroek block offshore Guyana while Keppel delivered the FPSO for the second phase of Exxon’s Liza development.

Read full article here

USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed its latest average Brent spot price forecasts in the September edition of its Short Term Energy Outlook.

Read full article here

Reporting Indicates Tampen Vessel Boarded by Armed Men

According to Dryad Global, reporting indicated that when anchored at the Libreville anchorage area, the Tampen offshore supply vessel was boarded by unknown armed men.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com