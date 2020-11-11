Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
Noble Corporation plc (OTC-PINK: NEBLQ) has announced that it has changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc to allow the ultimate parent company that emerges from the Chapter 11 reorganization to use the name ‘Noble Corporation plc’.
The company said the temporary name change will not affect current shareholders and noted that no action by shareholders is required. The company also confirmed that its trading symbol did not change.
“As we prepare to emerge from bankruptcy, we are committed to continuing to operate as normal and without interruption,” Robert W. Eifler, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the business, said in a company statement.
“This name change allows us to continue using the Noble Corporation plc name going forward, which is integral to maintaining our brand recognition, industry reputation and stakeholder relationships,” Eifler added in the statement.
“We remain committed to the industry-leading operational excellence that defines Noble, and we look forward to emerging as a stronger company,” Noble’s CEO went on to say.
Back in July, Noble announced that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with two ad hoc groups of the largest holders of the company's outstanding bond debt regarding a consensual financial restructuring transaction. As part of the transaction, the company and selected subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. In July, the company revealed that it saw itself emerging from Chapter 11 before year end.
Noble describes itself as a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry, according to its website, which outlines that the business traces its roots back to 1921.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs
- BP May Run Refinery Unit with Wind Power
- Heerema Winding Down Angola JVs
- McDermott Wins Australia Field Development Contract
- Armed Pirates Approach Oil Tanker
- ENOG Sees Reserves Increase at Israeli Assets
- $455MM in Brazil Contracts Go to Oilfield Services Trio
- Oil Prices in Violently Positive Reaction
- Is the Worst Over for OFS Job Losses?
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Saudi Aramco Cuts Arab Light Pricing
- OGUK Launches First of a Kind Survey
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs
- Uzbekistan Seeks Bids for Refinery Project
- Qatar Makes Pioneering LNG Deal with Singapore
- BP May Run Refinery Unit with Wind Power
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction