Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan

Noble Corp. has executed the leadership transition plan it previously announced in February 2020. The changes are as follows:

Julie J. Robertson has assumed the newly created role of executive chairman of board.

Robert W. Eifler has been named president and CEO and has been elected as a board member.

Kevin S. Corbett has been elected to the board to replace a member who did not stand for re-election.

"Over the course of my career at Noble I have been extremely fortunate to work with what I consider to be the best group of people in the world and I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Noble team in my new role," said Robertson. "Robert possesses the company's values, deep industry knowledge, and a strategic mindset that makes him the ideal choice to lead Noble into the future."

"I would like to thank Julie for her leadership and contributions to the company in her role as CEO, as well as her guidance during the leadership transition process,” Eifler said. “Our industry and our company are not alone in facing significant challenges in the current environment. I am honored to lead the men and women of Noble and I look forward to addressing these challenges together as we continue to maintain our focus on efficiently managing our business and strong operational execution of our technologically advanced fleet."

