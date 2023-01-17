No Updates on Prelude FLNG Restart
When asked about the restart of the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas Facility (FLNG), a Shell spokesperson told Rigzone that the company does not have any updates to share at this point.
“We aren’t providing running progress updates on the restart of Prelude and will confirm when we are lifting cargoes,” the spokesperson said.
Last month, a Shell spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude FLNG facility offshore Australia. In a statement sent to Rigzone back in December, a company spokesperson said production had been temporarily suspended and added that an investigation into the cause of the incident was underway.
Prelude FLNG has a production capacity of at least 5.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquids - comprising 3.6 mtpa of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate and 0.4 mtpa of liquefied petroleum gas - according to Shell’s website. The company holds a 67.5 percent interest in the facility, with INPEX holding a 17.5 percent stake, KOGAS holding a ten percent interest, and CPC holding a five percent stake.
Pacific Basin LNG Demand Remains Tepid
In a market note sent to Rigzone recently, Kaushal Ramesh, a senior gas and LNG analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that Pacific basin LNG demand has remained tepid through the winter, “with most major buyers having stocked up in advance for severe weather”.
“Even extended outages at QCLNG and Prelude FLNG, which have taken six cargoes off the market this year did not manage to inject any bullishness,” Ramesh added.
“The big unknown in this region is the reopening of China, but we expect energy demand to ramp up only later in the year, with lower cost sources of energy taking priority, which may limit upside to spot LNG demand,” the senior gas and LNG analyst continued.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Norway Set To Earn Over $200Bn From Oil And Gas In 2023
- UK Offshore Licensing Round Attracts 115 Bids
- Petrobras' FPSO Guanabara Producing At Maximum Capacity
- OPEC Chief Is Cautiously Optimistic on Global Economy
- India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier
- NZTC Funds Innovative Emission Reduction Tech
- Plenitude, Simply Blue To Develop Floating Wind Projects In Italy
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023