No Updates on Keystone Pipeline Leak Cause

TC Energy still has no updates on the cause of a leak at its Keystone Pipeline System.

TC Energy still has no updates on the cause of a leak at its Keystone Pipeline System, the company revealed in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

In that statement, TC Energy noted that its ongoing efforts for incident response and oil recovery at Keystone in Washington County, Kansas, were continuing and said rainfall in the area had not had a negative impact on containment on site.

“Our onsite team had proactively prepared for this event with a secondary dam and additional resources. Crews are working to mitigate challenging road conditions by bringing in more gravel, mats and limiting traffic as it allows,” TC Energy said in the statement.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment … Vacuum trucks and our crews continue to operate around the clock. Multiple booms are set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream; oil has not breached the containment area,” TC Energy added.

Rigzone has asked TC Energy if it had any information on the restart of the Keystone Pipeline System. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

On Tuesday, TC Energy confirmed to Rigzone that it had notified customers of a force majeure on its Keystone Pipeline System as a result of the Kansas incident. On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of oil from the Keystone system into a creek in Washington County, according to a statement posted on its website, which added that the affected segment had been isolated and the downstream migration of the release had been contained.

On December 9, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, said in a Twitter statement, “we are monitoring and investigating the Keystone Pipeline leak first detected Weds night”.

“Our Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has issued a Corrective Action Order requiring a shutdown of the affected segment, analysis of the cause, and other safety measures,” the statement added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com