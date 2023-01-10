No Smooth Sailing For Global Oil Markets In 2023
The oil and refining markets endured another bumpy ride in 2022. According to an analysis by Wood Mackenzie, we can expect much of the same in 2023.
At the start of the last year, strong oil demand growth was forecast, as the economy continued its recovery from the global pandemic. But unprecedented challenges soon emerged.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine introduced huge geopolitical uncertainties and caused energy prices to soar. In China, the shadow of Covid-19 loomed large, with large parts of its petrochemical and manufacturing sector locked down for many months in the first half of the year.
Central banks abruptly switched tack as rocketing energy prices stoked inflation, and recession fears escalated in the second half of the year. The EU’s crude import ban and G7 price caps are also in force, with the refined product import ban scheduled for February 5, 2023.
2022: oil supply growth outpaced demand
Wood Mackenzie said that global oil demand in 2022 grew over 2 million bpd from 2021 but remained just under 2 million bpd below pre-pandemic levels. Russian crude oil exports largely continued to flow, although they were mostly diverted away from Europe to India, China, and Turkey.
In line with Woodmac’s forecast, global oil supply growth outpaced demand growth by almost 2.5 million bpd year-on-year. Crude oil inventories re-built, and oil prices weakened towards year-end. Pandemic-driven refinery closures, self-sanctioning by many European companies, and low product export quotas from China tightened the refined product markets while refining margins hit record highs during the summer months.
Economic uncertainty for the oil markets to persist in 2023
Wood Mackenzie said in its latest economic outlook that some key economies would enter a recession and the global economy could slump in 2023, before recovering in 2024. Global GDP is set for its weakest global expansion, outside of the pandemic and global financial crisis contractions since 2001.
On the supply side, the key risk remains with Russia. Also, early indications are that the EU crude ban is having a minimal direct impact on Russian crude export volumes.
Refining sector tightness should ease during 2023
Woodmac expects the refining sector tightness to ease in the year ahead. Over 1.4 million bpd of additional refining capacity is scheduled to become fully operational over the course of 2023. This will enable crude runs to increase to satisfy diesel-gas oil demand, easing the pressure the sector is currently facing.
The company believes that the refining margins would remain elevated during the first half of 2023 before declining. There are, however, several uncertainties that could disrupt this outlook, beyond the typical challenges of project completion and commissioning. This includes China’s product export policies, and the EU refined product import ban from Russia to be implemented in February.
Challenges in petrochemical integration
Refinery-petrochemical integration has been the downstream trend to watch for some time. In 2022, there was a marked reversal of its benefits. Steam cracker and aromatic margins collapsed from the middle of the year as the petrochemical industry destocked on the fear of recession. The record refining margins supported crude runs at the integrated sites, pushing chemical co-products into a weak market environment.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
