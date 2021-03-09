No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+

There is no roaring U.S. shale industry to respond to OPEC+ and balance out global supply, according to Rystad Energy.

That’s according to Rystad Energy Oil Markets Analyst Louise Dickson, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone on Monday. In the statement, Dickson noted that, after oil shot above $100 per barrel in 2014 and triggered the 2015-2016 downturn, U.S. shale sprang back almost immediately, but outlined that things would be different this time around.

“We do not anticipate U.S. oil production to return to pre-pandemic levels of 12.8 million barrels per day (in February 2020) until the end of 2023, a much more prolonged recovery driven by capital discipline from shale drillers, as well as natural base decline,” Dickson said in the statement.

In the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) February Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the latest STEO at the time of writing, the EIA estimated that U.S. crude oil production averaged 11 million barrels per day in January, which it highlighted was down slightly from 11.1 million barrels per day in November. The EIA said in its February STEO that it expected production would continue to decline slightly in the coming months, reaching 10.9 million barrels per day in June.

“EIA expects production from newly drilled wells will be more than offset by declining production rates at existing wells in the first half of 2021,” the EIA stated in the February STEO.

“However, based on EIA’s forecast that West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices will remain near or higher than $50 per barrel during the forecast period, EIA expects drilling will continue to increase. As a result, production from new wells will exceed the declines from legacy wells, and overall crude oil production will increase in the second half of 2021 and in 2022,” the STEO added.

According to its February STEO, the EIA estimates that U.S. crude oil production will average 11 million barrels per day in 2021 and rise to 11.5 million barrels per day in 2022.

At OPEC+’s latest meeting, the group approved a continuation of the production levels of March for the month of April, excluding Russia and Kazakhstan, who will be allowed to increase production by 130,000 and 20,000 barrels per day, respectively. Saudi Arabia also decided to extend its additional voluntary cut of one million barrels per day for the month of April.

Commenting on OPEC+’s move, Dickson said the group’s roll-over was far more conservative than the market expected and that traders were still pricing in the stock draws that will follow in coming months.

“We do not expect the price fever to cool down, in the short-term,” Dickson said in the statement, which highlighted that Brent oil touched $70 per barrel at the start of the week.

“The Saudi-led decision to hold back more oil production will yield an extraordinarily tight oil market with stock draws perhaps accelerating towards 1.3 million barrels per day in April, and even deeper beyond 2.5 million barrels per day if supply restraint spills into May,” Dickson added.

