No Pay Off For Lundin In Norwegian Well

Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy had no luck with wildcat well drilling near the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea.

The wildcat well, designated 6306/9-1, is located in production license 886 where Lundin is the operator with Petoro and Spirit Energy as partners.

Lundin secured a drilling permit for the well in November and a safety consent to use the Deepsea Stavanger rig for the well in December 2021.

The well was drilled about 45 miles east of the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea and 35 miles northwest of Kristiansund. This was the first exploration well in production license 886, awarded in APA 2016.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said the primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks. The secondary exploration target was to investigate the reservoir potential in the basement rock.

The well encountered 500 feet of sandstone, 240 feet of which were presumably in the Rogn Formation from the Upper Jurassic Age, with good to very good reservoir quality. The sequence under the Rogn Formation consists of sandstones of unknown age, 80 feet of which with moderate reservoir quality.

In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered about 250 feet of tight basement rock. The well is dry, with no traces of petroleum. Data acquisition has been performed.

The well 6306/9-1 was drilled to a vertical depth of 3,350 feet below sea level and was terminated in the basement rock. The water depth at the site is 750 feet. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Following the completion of the well, the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig will begin a yard stay at the shipyard in Bergen.

