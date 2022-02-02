No Oil For Equinor At Ginny Prospect

Equinor has found no hydrocarbons in the stacked Ginny/Hermine exploration prospects in the Norwegian Sea.

The well, designated 6407/9-13, was targeting both the Upper Jurassic Ginny and the Middle Jurassic Hermine prospects located between the Galtvort discovery and Hasselmus field development.

Longboat, a partner in the well, said that the well was drilled to a vertical depth of 7,600 feet below sea level and encountered the target reservoirs water wet. The drilling operations were carried out within budget and with no HSE incidents.

Unfortunately for the company, stacked Ginny/Hermine exploration prospects in license PL1060 failed to encounter hydrocarbons.

“Although this was the least impactful target in our portfolio, we are disappointed that the Ginny and Hermine prospects were not successful, particularly given their location between discoveries of similar age and structure,” Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said.

“In the meantime, the company is looking forward to continuing the fully funded well program with the Kveikje well expected to spud next month, the Cambozola well spudding in the spring, and Copernicus in the summer,” Hammer added.

Another Equinor partner in the well, OKEA, confirmed in a separate statement that the well was characterized as a dry well and would be plugged and abandoned once data acquisition was completed.

“Data acquired in the well will be used to evaluate the further potential in the license, which includes the Galtvort discovery and support OKEA’s other exploration activities in the area. More information on the final well result will be published by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate in due course,” OKEA stated.

It is worth noting that exploration well 6407/9-13 is located in license PL1060 where Equinor is the operator with a 31 percent working interest. Partners in the license are OKEA with 40 percent, Chrysaor with 20 percent, and Longboat Energy with 9 percent.

The PL1060 license was awarded in the APA 2019 licensing round and is located northwest of the Draugen field, operated by OKEA. The drilling permit for the dry well was secured in October 2021. The well was spud at the start of 2022 using the West Hercules rig.

