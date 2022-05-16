No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito has issued a response to the Interior Department’s decision not to move forward with planned Gulf of Mexico and Alaska oil and gas lease sales.
Last week, the Biden administration scrapped planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet in a move that deepens uncertainty over the future of the U.S. government’s offshore oil leasing program.
The Interior said that it would not move forward with two Gulf of Mexico lease auctions planned under former President Barack Obama due to conflicting court rulings regarding the auctions. The department’s justification for the Alaska lease auction cancellation was a ‘lack of industry interest in leasing the area’.
The previous five-year plan ends on June 30 and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland claimed that a new one is unlikely to be in place when the current program expires. The Biden administration also doesn’t anticipate selling more oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico through at least October 2023.
In response to the decision of the Interior Department, a not-so-surprised NOIA president Erik Milito made the following statement.
"This decision is not surprising at all. As early as March 2020, then-candidate Biden made it clear that he would stop federal oil and gas development if elected. This was followed by additional formal campaign declarations, a pause on federal leasing that continues today, and continued statements by the Administration that it is their intent to stop additional federal oil and gas development.
“The Administration absolutely has the ability to hold these lease sales. They also have the ability to prepare a new leasing program for the 2022-2027 program. This has been proven by the actions of all past Administrations, including the Obama White House.
"These decisions are devastating to Americans. Restricting American energy development will quite simply lead to reduced American supplies, higher prices, lost investment, destruction of high-paying jobs throughout the country, harmful geopolitical consequences, and a reversion to dependency on foreign suppliers – such a Russia, Iran, and China – with little interest in reducing emissions and protecting workers and the environment.
“The adverse consequences of the explicit decision to suspend U.S. oil and gas development are being felt in a very hard way by everyday Americans and by our allies around the world," Milito said.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Peterhead Carbon Solution To Provide $1.5Bn To UK Economy
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- BP Shareholders Retreating From Paris Alignment, Follow This Says
- Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- LNG Supply Crisis To Hit Hard This Winter
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time