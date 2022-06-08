No New Rigs for USA
The U.S. rig count did not budge week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on June 3.
The country’s rig count currently stands at 727, which is exactly where it was in Baker Hughes’ previous rig count. This total rig count comprises 710 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and one inland water rig, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count, 574 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 151 rigs are classified as gas rigs, and two rigs are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada’s rig count was shown to have increased by 14 rigs week on week, taking its total rig count up to 117. Of this figure, 72 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 45 rigs are classified as gas rigs. The total North America figure now stands at 844 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rig count.
North America has added 311 rigs year on year, comprising 271 from the U.S. and 40 from Canada, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the U.S. additions, 215 were oil rigs, 54 were gas rigs, and two were miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlights. Of the Canada additions, 29 were shown to be oil rigs and 11 were shown to be gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
