No Major Atlantic Hurricanes Mid-Season for First Time in Years

At this point last year, the 14th named storm of 2021's Atlantic hurricane season formed.

There have been no major Atlantic hurricanes at this point, the traditional middle of the season, for the first time since 2014, Standard Chartered highlighted in a report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.

“This year there have been just five named storms to date, the latest of which went closer to London than Houston,” the analysts noted in the report.

“Suppressed activity has been blamed on significant levels of atmospheric dust, which reduces storm formation, and upper-level winds, which prevent the vertical growth of storms. September is normally the peak of the season, with the Atlantic still warm, and the lowest wind-shear values across storm-producing zones,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts pointed out that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was forecast to be above normal in terms of activity. The analysts also outlined that, at this point last year, the 14th named storm of 2021’s hurricane season formed.

At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center is tracking one weather disturbance in the Atlantic, which it predicts has a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours. The formation chance through five days is currently projected to be 50 percent.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, Standard Chartered analysts warned that we were entering the traditional activity peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

“We are monitoring developments in the middle of the Atlantic, looking for a series of disorganized showers and thunderstorms developing into cyclones,” the analysts noted in that report.

“For energy markets the trajectory of a hurricane is even more significant than its severity, particularly in terms of the impact on production, refinery operations and LNG exports,” the analysts added.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement figures show.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com