No Hurricanes Strike USA For 1st Time in a Decade

For the first time in a decade, not a single hurricane struck the U.S. this season, and that was a much needed break.

That’s what Neil Jacobs, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator, said in a statement posted on NOAA’s site recently, which summarized the Atlantic, Eastern Pacific, and Central Pacific hurricane seasons.

“Still, a tropical storm caused damage and casualties in the Carolinas, distant hurricanes created rough ocean waters that caused property damage along the East Coast, and neighboring countries experienced direct hits from hurricanes,” Jacobs said in the statement.

The NOAA statement noted that the Atlantic basin produced 13 named storms. Of these, five became hurricanes, including four major hurricanes, NOAA highlighted, pointing out that an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

In the statement, NOAA said, overall, the season fell within the predicted ranges for named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes issued in NOAA’s seasonal outlooks. Hurricane season activity was near-normal for both the Eastern Pacific basin and Central Pacific basin and fell within predicted ranges, respectively, NOAA added in the statement.

The organization highlighted that the Eastern Pacific basin hurricane season produced 18 named storms, “with nine becoming hurricanes and three intensifying to major hurricane status”.

“Two named storms formed in the Central Pacific basin, with one, Iona, becoming a major hurricane well south of Hawaii,” NOAA added.

“Eastern Pacific storms Henriette and Kiko were also hurricanes in the Central Pacific that passed northeast of Hawaii with little impact to the state,” it continued.

AI Guidance

In the NOAA statement, Jacobs said “the 2025 season was the first year NOAA’s National Hurricane Center incorporated Artificial Intelligence model guidance into their forecasts”.

“The NHC [National Hurricane Center] performed exceedingly well when it came to forecasting rapid intensification for some of the more impactful storms and provided critical decision support for our Caribbean partners,” he added.

Ken Graham, director, NOAA's National Weather Service, said in the statement, “throughout the hurricane season, and all year long, the National Weather Service works around the clock to meet our mission of saving lives, protecting property and enhancing the national economy”.

“I'm grateful to this talented team for their steadfast dedication to the safety of the American public,” he added.

NOAA highlighted in its statement that, this season, its Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew 417 mission hours to collect atmospheric data which the organization dubbed “critical to hurricane forecasting and research”.

Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecasts

In a statement posted on the NOAA site back in August, the U.S. Department of Commerce bureau announced an update to its 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forecast.

NOAA said in that statement that forecasters from its National Weather Service updated the number of expected named storms to 13-18. Of these, 5-9 could become hurricanes, including two to five “major hurricanes”, NOAA warned, pointing out that a major hurricane has winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

In its statement, NOAA noted that the likelihood of above-normal Atlantic hurricane activity was 50 percent. It projected a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 15 percent chance of a below-normal season.

In a statement posted on its website back in May, NOAA revealed that forecasters within its National Weather Service predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year.

The organization noted in that statement that its outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season predicted a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA said in that statement that the agency was forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms. Of those, six to 10 were forecast to become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes, NOAA warned in the statement, adding that it had a 70 percent confidence in these ranges.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the Gulf in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of oil production in the Gulf on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of gas production on August 31, 2021, U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) figures revealed.

NOAA is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its mission is “to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, ocean, and coasts, to share that knowledge and information with others, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources”, NOAA’s website highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com