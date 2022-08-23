No Gas For Central Petroleum in Palm Valley 12 Well

Central Petroleum has hit water in the Palm Valley 12 sidetrack well in OL3 in the Northern Territory.

Central Petroleum has drilled the Palm Valley 12 ST1 (PV12 ST1) well in OL3, Southwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory to a measured depth of 7975 feet in the lower P2 and P3 units of the Pacoota Formation, coming up with formation water.

A combination of the presence of formation water and the absence of significant gas shown during drilling has led to a decision by the joint venture to curtail further drilling in the lower P2 and P3 sidetrack. Preparations are now underway to plug and abandon this lateral section of the well and prepare for sidetrack operations into the P1 unit of the Pacoota Formation.

The P1 formation is the currently producing formation at Palm Valley. A successful PV12 lateral in the P1 formation will be tied into existing production facilities and sold into strong Northern Territory and east coast gas markets.

"A disappointing result, however, we have learned a lot about fracture systems at Palm Valley and what it will take to test deeper formations in the future. Whilst new gas resources from the P2/P3 would have been a great upside, the Palm Valley field remains robust, and we'll now focus on endeavoring to increase gas sales through a PV12 production lateral in the P1," said Leon Devaney, Central's CEO and Managing Director. "In addition to the P1 sidetrack activities, the current drilling and exploration program includes three sub-salt exploration wells, further production adds at Mereenie, and potentially new exploration activity at our Mamlambo and Zevon prospects."

The PV12 ST1 well is being drilled under a joint venture between Central (50 percent interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (35 percent interest), and Cue Energy Resources Limited (15 percent interest).

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com