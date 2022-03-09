No Bite At Shell Jaws North Sea Oil Well
Shell has not been able to find any oil at the Jaws well on license P2380 in the North Sea that the company spudded in November 2021. Together with its partner in the well Capricorn, the company had initially expected to find some 30 million barrels of oil.
According to the filing to the UK’s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning, the well was drilled using the jack-up drilling rig Valaris 122.
The project is in an offshore oil and gas licensed area, approximately 116.8 miles east from the Aberdeenshire coastline in Scotland and 27.3 miles west of the UK/Norway median line, in an area where water depth is approximately 302 feet.
Unfortunately, the Jaws campaign has not been successful according to Shell’s partner Capricorn that holds a 50 percent working interest in the asset.
Interestingly enough, the name for the well did not come from the famous horror movie involving sharks but rather was inspired by the James Bond villain of the same name from the movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' from 1977 depicted by Richard Kiel.
In its financial statement, Capricorn noted that the well reached total depth in late January 2022, after encountering 31 meters of fair to good quality Jurassic reservoir sandstones, but these were water-bearing. “The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned,” the company’s statement reads.
Capricorn also added that it has incurred $17.4 million of losses on the license together with $5 million of costs on neighboring licenses now to be relinquished.
However, despite the miss at Jaws, the two partners are preparing to drill the Diadem prospect in the neighboring P2379 license area where Capricorn is the operator and holds a 50 percent working interest, with an expected spud in the second quarter of 2022.
According to Valaris, the owner of the jack-up drilling rig, Shell has extended the contract with a one-well option with an estimated duration of 97 days.
According to a Kingfisher Bulletin notice from early March, the rig will be conducting drilling operations at the Edinburgh field on the 30/14a-Edinburgh well.
The Valaris 122 will be drilling at a standalone location in the Edinburgh field on a single well campaign. The total duration of drilling and completion activities is expected to last approximately 160 days, with the end date set for August 31, 2022.
