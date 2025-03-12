NNPC JV Bags 20-Year Contract to Supply Gas to Ssonic LNG Plant

The contract for the Lagos plant involves 80 million standard cubic feet a day of gas.

Ssonic Petroleum Ltd. has awarded a 20-year contract to a joint venture (JV) of Nigeria National Petroleum Co. Ltd. for the supply of 80 million standard cubic feet a day of natural gas to Ssonic’s liquefied natural gas plant in Lagos’ Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The supply will be delivered by the unincorporated JV of NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd., a subsidiary of NNPC, and NIPCO Gas Ltd., a subsidiary of Lagos-based downstream player NIPCO PLC.

“The gas supply agreement is part of efforts by the NNPC Ltd to boost domestic gas utilization for industrial and economic growth of the nation and promote the use of gas as a cleaner, cheaper and more environmentally friendly fuel in keeping with the goal of reducing global warming”, NNPC said in an online statement.

On November 14, 2024, NNPC reported that Nigeria’s gas production ramped up to 7.4 billion cubic feet per day.

NNPC has its own liquefaction operations. Nigeria LNG, in which NNPC owns the majority stake (49 percent), produces up to 22 million metric tons a year of LNG and up to five million metric tons a year of natural gas liquids, according to Nigeria LNG.

NNPC is expanding its gas infrastructure to grow its domestic and overseas reach in the sector. Nigeria’s 2020-30 “Decade of Gas” initiative aims to make gas the top fuel in the West African nation’s economic development.

Earlier this year construction started on five mini-LNG facilities in Kogi state. NNPC holds stakes in three of the projects: 90 percent in Prime LNG, 50 percent in NGML/Gasnexus LNG and 10 percent in BUA LNG. The other two plants are LNG Arete and Highland LNG.

“The Gasnexus/NGML 20MMSCFD [million standard cubic feet a day] small-scale LNG plant will be developed in phases, starting with the development of a 7.5 MMSCF/D facility that will utilize natural gas from the existing Oben-Ajaokuta pipeline to serve stranded customers in the North and other parts of the region”, NNPC’s partner in the project, Axxela Ltd., said in a press release January 31, 2025.

Last year NNPC signed a deal with another local downstream firm to build a gas distribution facility with a capacity of 100 MMscfd in Kogi.

“The gas facility (city-gate) will enable natural gas supply to various domestic LNG facilities, CNG [compressed natural gas] compression and other facilities requiring gas in the Ajaokuta area”, NNPC said October 18, 2024.

NNPC simultaneously inked another agreement with the project partner, A4E Energy, to supply the latter five MMscfd over 10 years. A4E Energy, which according to NNPC is a homegrown midstream and downstream gas and renewable energy company, will use this gas in its CNG facility and CNG dispensing stations.

In a milestone, local energy engineering company UTM Offshore Ltd. received approval from Nigeria’s government last year for the country’s first floating LNG plant. The project, which will exploit the offshore Yoho field, has a planned capacity of 2.8 million metric tons a year, according to UTM Offshore.

“The project represents a significant step forward in Nigeria’s energy sector, enhancing the country’s ability to harness its untapped 209 trillion cubic feet of natural gas for both export and domestic consumption”, UTM Offshore said September 6, 2024.

Also in 2024 NNPC signed a project development agreement with Golar LNG Ltd. for the deployment of a floating LNG facility in Nigeria.

The deal with Bermuda-based Golar LNG “also outlines the monetization plan that will utilize approximately 400-500mmscf/d and produce LNG, LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] and condensate”, NNPC said June 11, 2024.

The FLNG will exploit “vast” proven gas reserves in shallow waters of the Niger Delta, NNPC said. Production is planned to start 2027.

