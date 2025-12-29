NNPC In Talks to Secure $2B for Pipeline Upgrade

The Nigerian National Petroleum Co. is discussing $2 billion in financing from Nexus Alliance, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Co. is discussing $2 billion in financing from Nexus Alliance, a company that supports pipeline infrastructure, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The state-owned oil producer expects to receive the funds early next year and will use the money to repair and upgrade pipelines damaged by theft and vandalism while reducing leaks, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Officials for NNPC and Nexus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The NNPC has sought fresh capital in recent months as part of a broader refinancing effort, including discussions with lenders based in Saudi Arabia, according to the people.

The company, which aims to lift oil output to at least 1.8 million barrels a day and increase gas production, targets to attract investment of $30 billion by 2027, one of the people said. It expects to get halfway to that goal in 2026.

NNPC has a longstanding ambition to sell shares via an initial public offering and is trying to improve transparency and accountability to make progress towards that goal.