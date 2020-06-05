NNPC Develops Covid-19 Contact Tracing App

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has developed a Covid-19 contact-tracing application that will be deployed in all its locations across the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that it has developed a Covid-19 contact-tracing application that will be deployed in all its locations across the country.

According to the NNPC’s Information Technology Division General Manager, Danladi Inuwa, the app is part of the NNPC’s contribution to curb the spread of the pandemic within its formations and ministries, departments and agencies of the government.

“The contacts-tracing solution is ready to be deployed, all the technical testing has been done and the solution is ready to go live,” Inuwa stated.

“Everywhere you go around NNPC locations would be covered by this novel application which would reveal all information about persons visiting any official and should there be any medical challenge, the NNPC medical would be able to track from the information at the data base all the contacts and advise properly,” he added.

The application can also be used by NNPC staff to document private visitors at their homes, according to Inuwa, who stressed that the new app will enable the company’s workforce to adequately adjust to the new normal way of living to minimize the spread of the disease.

As of June 4, there have been 11,166 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, with 315 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 6.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 382,867 deaths, as of June 4, the latest WHO figures show.

The NNPC is a state oil corporation which was established on April 1, 1977. Headquartered in Abuja, the business is led by NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kolo Kyari, who has over 27 years of experience in the oil and gas sector. NNPC’s vision is to be a world class oil and gas company driven by a shared commitment to excellence, its website reveals.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com