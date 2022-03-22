Njord A Platform Heading Offshore After Years Of Upgrades

Norwegian oilfield services provider Aker Solutions has completed an immensely long work campaign that upgraded Equinor’s drilling and production platform Njord A.

Aker Solution said that, following several years of extensive upgrades, the drilling and production platform Njord A is ready for handover to Equinor. Platform tow back to the field started on March 22.

According to the company, Njord A is Norway's largest renovation project. The contract was signed in mid-March 2017 and significant upgrades were carried out on the hull and the platform deck to extend its life for another 20 years of production. Njord A was originally delivered by Aker Solutions in September 1997.

"A refurbishment project is never easy, especially at this size and complexity, and with the addition of having to be carried out in the middle of a pandemic with a shortage of labor and a strict infection control regime. This makes me even more proud that we have now reached this important milestone. However, I am most proud that we have carried out this large scope of work at our Stord yard without a single serious injury to either people or material," says Sturla Magnus, EVP and head of Aker Solutions topside and facilities business.

The upgrade of Njord A has been a project with very high local content in Norway. Both engineering and construction were carried out at Aker Solutions’ Norwegian facilities. Almost 400 different supplier companies have been involved in the project, most of them Norwegian.

"Njord A is now ready for several decades of energy production and value creation for the greater society. The project has had significant ripple effects, contributing to a lot of activity both for Aker Solutions and many supplier companies which in various ways have contributed to the project," Magnus added.

The Njord A contract was groundbreaking as it was the first production platform on the Norwegian continental shelf transported to shore for complete overhaul and upgrades. In 2018, an additional contract was awarded to Aker Solutions to prepare the platform for receiving oil and gas from the Fenja field, which entailed additional manufacturing and installation work on the platform.

The platform has been in Klosterfjorden recently conducting various sea trials. The company will also assist with offshore hook-up and prepare it for production set to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The sea trials are now complete, and we are on schedule for delivery and tow out to the field. Compared to the original version of the platform delivered in 1997, it is a quite different platform that is now ready to be transported back to the Njord field,” said Carl van der Hagen, project director at Aker Solutions, who was also involved in the construction of the original platform in the 90s.

“Hardly any part of the platform has remained untouched, and the total deadweight has increased by 23 percent. The upgrades on the hull have increased the platform's buoyancy by 24 percent, and the payload capacity on the platform deck has increased by 31 percent," he added.

As Njord A arrives it is worth noting that Equinor’s Snorre B hit a snag on Monday. Equinor had to shut down Snorre B following an earthquake. Snorre B produces between 30,000 and 35,000 barrels per day of oil.

Data from the Norwegian National Seismic Network claimed that the earthquake, which took place early on Monday, had an estimated magnitude of 4.6. Small earthquakes are common along Norway's coast, a tremor of the magnitude seen on Monday happens only once a decade on average so the Norwegian giant opted to shut the platform down.

An Equinor spokesperson told Rigzone that, after inspections with ROVs, the company did not identify any irregularities on the seabed or the Snorre infrastructure. Equinor has started ramping up normal production again.

According to the spokesperson, no personnel was injured, and the atmosphere onboard the Snorre platforms has been calm and steady during the event.

