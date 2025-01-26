Nisha Biswal Named to Excelerate's Board

U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy Inc. has named Nisha D. Biswal to its board of directors effective January 21, 2015. The company said in a media release that Biswal would serve on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate, said, “Her extensive international background and experience guiding U.S. investments in developing markets aligns well with Excelerate’s strategy and plans for growth”.

“Nisha also brings a wealth of experience specifically with respect to South Asia which represents approximately 20 percent of the world’s population and a growing source of demand for global LNG supply”, Kobos added.

Biswal has over 30 years of experience in U.S. foreign policy, international economic development, and trade, serving in U.S. government agencies, Congress, and the private sector.

Most recently, she was Deputy CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), managing operations and strategy for a $60 billion portfolio financing private sector projects globally in energy, infrastructure, health, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

Her prior government service includes roles as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Assistant Administrator for Asia at USAID, as well as various Congressional staff positions, Excelerate said. Before the DFC, Biswal was senior vice president for international strategy and global initiatives at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, leading the U.S. India Business Council and the U.S. Bangladesh Business Council, it said.

Biswal‘s appointment comes after Carolyn J. Burke resigned from the company’s board after nearly three years of service. Burke’s resignation is also effective January 21, 2025. Paul Hanrahan will step up as Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Excelerate said.

“On behalf of the Excelerate Board of Directors and management team, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Carolyn for her dedicated service as a Board member. Carolyn’s energy industry and financial expertise have been incredibly valuable to me and to the Excelerate team”, Kobos said.

