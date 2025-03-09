Nine Energy Service Downsizes Board

The oilfield services company has decided to reduce the size of its board of directors from eight to six members by the end of the year.

Oilfield services company Nine Energy Service Inc. has decided to reduce the size of its board of directors from eight to six members by the end of the year. In a statement, the company said the change would be beneficial to its strategic priorities going forward.

Following the decision, Ernie Danner, Andy Waite, and Curtiss Harrell all resigned as directors effective February 28, 2025. The board unanimously appointed Julie Peffer and Richard Burnett as new directors, with Peffer starting service on March 1, 2025, and Burnett to follow on May 3.

The company added that on February 28, the board chose current director Scott E. Schwinger to assume the role of Chairman effective March 1, succeeding Danner. Additionally, current director Darryl Willis was appointed as Chair of the Nominating, Governance, and Compensation Committee, effective March 1, taking over from Schwinger, who will remain a member of the Committee. There will be no alterations to Nine’s existing senior management team.

“The Board remains focused on best positioning the company to drive value for our shareholders”, Schwinger said. “Following strategic discussions, the board unanimously concluded that several new directors and perspectives would be beneficial to the company, as would a reduction in the size of the Board. The Board is very pleased to welcome Julie and Ricky. Together, they bring both financial and operational leadership, as well as deep experience and expertise in their respective fields, and I look forward to working with them”.

Peffer, current CFO of BigBear.ai, brings financial and AI expertise and will offer a fresh perspective on AI's industry impact alongside existing director Darryl Willis of Microsoft. Burnett, CEO of Silver Creek Exploration, adds two decades of oil and gas financial management and accounting experience, Nine said.

Additionally, it is anticipated that current director Gary Thomas will resign as director effective May 2 and current director Mark Baldwin will resign effective August 1, at which time Burnett will become Chair of the Audit Committee. One additional new director with expertise in upstream oil and gas is expected to be appointed later this year, bringing the final size of the board to six members, Nine said.

