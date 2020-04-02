Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
Nine Energy Service Inc. announced that Clinton Roeder, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer has left the company by mutual consent effective April 1.
Guy Sirkes, Vice President, Strategic Development, has assumed the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Nine Energy in March 2019, he was an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan’s Energy Investment Banking Group. There are no issues involving the company’s financial results, internal controls or financial reporting procedures that led to Roeder’s departure, the company said in a written statement.
Ann Fox, Nine’s President and Chief Executive Officer said: “Clinton has been a valued member of the management team since he joined the company in 2017. On behalf of the management team and the board, I would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Fox added, “We are excited to have Guy assume the CFO role. I have great confidence in his ability to help lead the Company in this challenging market.”
Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
