Nikkiso Regasification Tech Picked for Shell-FOCOL LNG-to-Power Project

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has been contracted by Shell PLC and its partner, Freeport Oil Company Limited (FOCOL), to provide regasification and cryogenic equipment for the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Nikkiso said in a media release it will provide a liquefied natural gas (LNG) packaged regasification system, which includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps installed in a modular pump skid, a gas-fired water bath vaporizer and associated power distribution and control systems, an insulated pipeline featuring Nikkiso CE&IG's vacuum jacketed system and site critical ancillary equipment.

Nikkiso said it will also provide engineering services in support of the project.

The project includes an LNG receiving terminal to support increased power generation at Clifton Pier. It intends to provide lower-carbon infrastructure by supplying LNG to new and retrofitted gas turbines that previously ran on diesel. The packaged regasification system, capable of 55 million standard cubic feet per day, has a modular, standardized design that will minimize both system integration time and costs, Nikkiso said.

“Nikkiso's LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install, and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world's most remote locations. We've proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale”, Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso, said. "This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation”.

According to the LNG-to-power project partners, Shell and FOCOL, the gas turbines will be deployed at Clifton Pier during the first phase of the project. In the second phase, the turbines will be moved to their permanent location at the BPL Blue Hills power plant.

