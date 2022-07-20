Nigerian National Petroleum Company Reboots As Commercial Entity

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria's state-owned energy firm, has been rebooted as a commercial entity without relying on government funding and direct control.

The transition from NNPC Group to NNPC Limited is regulated in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and was inaugurated by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The provisions of PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) 2021, have given the Nigerian petroleum industry a new impetus, with an improved fiscal framework, transparent governance, enhanced regulation, and the creation of a commercially driven and independent national oil company that will operate without relying on government funding and free from institutional regulations such as the Treasury Single Account, Public Procurement, and Fiscal Responsibility Acts.

“It will, of course, conduct itself under the best international business practice in transparency, governance, and commercial viability,” Buhari said.

He added that the government was transforming the petroleum industry to strengthen its capacity and market relevance for current and future global energy priorities.

As for the company, it operates joint ventures with international oil majors and domestic firms and leases offshore blocks to producers with the resources to commercialize their reserves. It also runs numerous subsidiaries including a unit that purchases fuel for the country’s approximately 200 million people.

In an act of support, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) congratulated the inauguration of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and its official transition to a private entity, “thus initiating a monumental shift in active engagement, accountability, and value that is expected to reshape Nigeria’s petroleum industry, while simultaneously acting as a model for other National Oil Companies on the continent.”

“This is the beginning of something new. Mele Kolo Kyari and his team have done an amazing job towards this implementation. The strategic importance of this transition will allow Nigeria’s petroleum industry to uphold the highest levels of professionalism and innovation while allowing the company to operate in strategic engagements globally,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

“Rather than rushing into the elimination of oil and gas, NNPC and Nigeria will now be able to more nimbly, transparently, and efficiently take advantage of its hydrocarbons and natural resources to bring more value and wealth to the country and its people,” Ayuk stated.

The creation of the NNPC Limited follows a decrease in crude oil production in 2022 compared to the same six-month period in 2020 and 2021 and is expected to place greater emphasis on corporate governance, fast-tracking development, and bringing Nigeria back to the top of African oil production levels.

To achieve these goals, four committees have been established to provide oversight of the entity’s functions of planning and implementation and define a framework for monitoring the company’s performance. These committees include the Board Establishment Committee; the Board Finance, Strategy, and Investment Committee; the Board Sustainability Committee; and the Board Audit Committee.

The launch of NNPC Limited, which allows the company to become listed on the stock exchange with the sales of its shares now available to the public, positions the company on the same operational level as other successful state-owned petroleum corporations, such as Brazil’s Petrobas and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

It is also worth noting that NNPC Limited will be ready to launch an initial public offering in the middle of next year. According to Reuters, junior petroleum minister Timpire Sylva said that NNPC Limited will operate as a profitable entity that would declare dividends.

"We are convinced that by the middle of next year, this company will be IPO ready, which means that you have the system, processes, and a company that is accountable to its stakeholders and shareholders," Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, said.

