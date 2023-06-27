Nigeria State Fund Eyes to Grow $50MM Carbon Credits Venture 10-Fold
Nigeria’s wealth fund sees the potential to expand a carbon credits program with Vitol SA 10-fold in a venture currently worth $50 million, according to its chief executive officer.
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, which manages as much as $5 billion in assets, formed a $50 million enterprise with Vitol in April known as CarbonVista. The venture announced an agreement to sell the credits to a unit of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund this month.
The pact effectively sees the sovereign wealth funds of two of the world’s biggest oil producers partnering with one of the largest oil traders to mitigate the climate-warming effects of burning fossil fuels.
The program forms part of NSIA’s mandate. CEO Aminu Umar-Sadiq, said as a custodian of Nigeria’s money, his organization needs to invest in sustainable economic development.
“I want to say half a billion, but that depends on how well we do with the $50 million” program, he said in an interview, referring to the project’s potential, adding that CarbonVista plans to focus on efficient wood stoves, water purification and re-afforestation projects to earn credits.
African countries from Zimbabwe and Malawi to Gabon and Kenya are seeking to benefit more from the production of the offsets. Each carbon credit represents a ton of climate-warming carbon dioxide or its equivalent removed from the atmosphere or prevented from entering it in the first place.
Under the initial agreement NSIA contributed $20 million and Vitol $30 million. Vitol declined to comment.
The venture plans to get a clean-cooking project, which will use more efficient wood stoves than those currently used to reduce deforestation, underway in the third quarter, according to Umar-Sadiq. An agreement is being negotiated with a stove manufacturer that will set up a plant in the northern town of Kano and CarbonVista may take a stake in the company to guarantee offtake, he said, declining to identify the firm.
“They are in Kenya and we are trying to bring them to Nigeria to set up shop,” Umar-Sadiq said. “They are very, very happy to do” this, he said.
Water purification and re-afforestation plants will take place later.
While CarbonVista has agreed to sell carbon credits it produces to the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., a unit of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, other buyers may need to be found in future, Umar-Sadiq said. As a result of its work, the NSIA has been asked to lead the climate and sustainability working group for the African Sovereign Investors Forum, he said.
In addition to carbon credits the NSIA is aiming to set up a renewable energy platform that will use a 10 megawatt solar pilot plant in Kano to model similar plants elsewhere in the country. The platform may also see the formation of an equally-owned $50 million venture with a partner that would ultimately produce solar panels and mini-grids, he said.
Besides green energy, the sovereign wealth fund is investing $100 million in an ammonia plant with Morocco’s OCP SA to develop a facility in Ikot Abasi in southern Nigeria that could cost as much as $1.6 billion. OCP will contribute about $200 million and the rest will need to be raised in the form of equity and debt, Umar-Sadiq said.
--With assistance from Emele Onu and Archie Hunter.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Aramco, TotalEnergies Award Contracts for $11B Saudi Petrochemicals Project
- Transition Needs Natural Gas: Fossil Fuel Majors
- Dolphin Buying Transocean Semi-Subs
- Germany Commits to 2.25 MMtpa LNG Buy from Venture Global
- North America Keeps Adding Rigs
- USA, Malaysian Firms to Form Carbon Capture Company
- Texas Oil and Gas Employment Growth in May Highest in 33 Years
- Oil Rises on Weaker Dollar
- China's Top Traders Set Oil Spinning in Middle East Play
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- Civitas Enters Permian with $4.7B Deals
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent