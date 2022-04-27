Nigeria Refining Explosion Kills 100+

An explosion occurred at an illegal oil refining depot in the Nigerian Rivers state.

An explosion at an illegal oil refining depot in the Nigerian Rivers state has left more than 100 people dead, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has confirmed.

“High unemployment in the Niger Delta has made illegal crude refining a lucrative business and has affected Nigeria’s crude oil production,” the MSTA, which was updated on April 25, noted.

“Local authorities have cracked down on illegal refining in a process known as ‘Kpo Fire’, already closing 128 of 142 identified illegal refining sites in Port Harcourt,” the MSTA added.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has described the incident as a “catastrophe and a national disaster”, the BBC has reported, adding that the police are now looking for the owner of the illegal refinery.

Looking elsewhere, Dryad Global’s latest MSTA revealed that clashes between government-allied militias in Al-Zawiya have caused damage to at least 29 sites and storage tanks at the Zawiya refinery complex.

“In addition, the force majeure at Zeuitina port and Mellitah oil port continues due to protests demanding Prime Minister Dbeibah hand over power to Bashagha,” the MSTA stated.

“Furthermore, on April 19, the NOC declared a force majeure on crude oil exports from Marsa El Brega port as protestors continue to storm facilities,” the MSTA added.

Dryad’s MSTA also noted that reports indicate that Houthi Rebels have continued their attacks on the Marib government stronghold despite a truce.

“In addition, the Houthis have claimed that fuel tankers have not had free access to the port of Hodeidah and flights have not fully resumed from Sanaa airport which were conditions agreed upon by the Saudi-led coalition,” the MSTA stated.

“Nonetheless, the fighting is not of the intensity of past Houthi offensives and the volume of incidents across Yemen has decreased significantly indicating an overall impetus towards tentatively maintaining the truce at this point in time,” the MSTA added.

A previous MSTA, which was updated on March 28, highlighted that the Saudi-led Coalition had announced a military operation to neutralize threats against its oil facilities and energy infrastructure. That MSTA outlined that the move followed a series of drone and rocket attacks by Houthi Rebels against Saudi Arabia.

Dryad describes itself as an expert in maritime global risk intelligence. The team is headed by Phil Diacon, who started his career as a fighter pilot.

