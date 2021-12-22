Nigeria Oil Woes Persist
Royal Dutch Shell Plc halted crude shipments from Nigeria’s Forcados export terminal, dealing another blow to the African nation, which has struggled to stem falling production.
Shell Petroleum Development Co. of Nigeria Ltd. issued a notice of force majeure on Forcados shipments, effective from midday local time on Dec. 21, and plans to issue a revised offtake program in due course. More than 200,000 barrels a day of Nigerian crude normally pass through the terminal.
The shutdown comes just a month after Shell said it was restoring flows from the nearby Bonny facility. Force majeure is a clause that allows companies to skip contractual obligations following issues outside of their control.
The stoppage occurred during replacement of one of the two single point moorings at Forcados, with the positioning of a jack-up barge preventing tanker access, export operations and resumption of full production into the terminal, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. said in a notice. The presence of the jack-up offshore support vessel Seacor Strength at the Forcados moorings was confirmed by ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.
Neither NNPC nor Shell gave an indication of the likely duration of the stoppage. The force majeure suggests it will be long enough to affect four remaining cargoes that a port agent report seen by Bloomberg shows are due to be loaded this month.
Since Shell announced the month-long force majeure at the Bonny site in October, only one ship has loaded a cargo from that terminal.
--With assistance from Bill Lehane and Ruth Olurounbi.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Aker BP To Buy Lundin Energy Oil And Gas Business In $14B Deal
- Shell Signs Deal For Gas Production From Oman Block 10
- Petronas Awards Six Blocks Off Malaysia
- UK Launches Oil and Gas Climate Checkpoint Consultation
- ADNOC in $3.6B Offshore Decarbonization Deal
- Europe Energy Crunch Threatens Recovery
- Sempra Energy Selling Infrastructure Unit Stake for $1.8B
- Venture Global and CNOOC Sign LNG Deal
- Nigeria Oil Woes Persist
- Rosneft To Become Net-Zero Emission Company By 2050
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets
- Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
- BP Increasing Stake In First-Ever Deepwater UKCS Field
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
- Hamm Gives $50MM to Start Energy Institute
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work