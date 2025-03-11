Nigeria in Talks to Extend Contract to Sell Crude to Dangote Refinery
Nigeria is in talks with the Dangote Refinery to extend a contract to sell crude in local currency to the plant, the biggest in Africa.
“Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract,” the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. said in a statement late Monday. The agreement, first signed in October, expires at the end of March.
It was put in place to reduce pressure on the naira and improve supply of crude to the giant Dangote Refinery, which has a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude daily.
At least 48 million barrels of crude has been supplied to the refinery since the agreement was signed and in aggregate more than 84 million barrels since its commencement of operations in 2023, the NNPC said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.