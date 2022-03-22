Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage

Nigeria has the potential to improve its energy exports to Europe and help address anticipated crude oil and natural gas shortages.

Nigeria, apart from being amongst the leading oil and gas producers in Africa in 2022 with over 37 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, has the potential to improve its energy exports to Europe and help address anticipated crude oil and natural gas shortages.

With the European Union planning to ban crude oil imports from Russia by increasing trade with other non-Russian economies and the Russian government promising to cut gas supplies if sanctions from western countries continue, potential supply disruptions to Europe are anticipated.

Accordingly, Nigeria is expected to ramp up production in 2022 and retain its position as Africa’s largest crude oil producer.

Nigeria’s annual crude oil production is expected to increase to 1.46 million bpd in 2022 following low production levels in 2021 driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. This will provide an opportunity for Nigeria to increase its exports to Europe, become a global energy hub, and fully make use of its hydrocarbon resources for economic growth.

The country relies on its offshore projects to sustain crude oil production and supply, with 65 percent of its total production in 2022 anticipated to come from such projects. However, this will change with Nigeria’s crude oil production anticipated to decline in 2023 onwards due to decreases in production in legacy fields. Nigeria will have to wait for deepwater projects to come online to improve its production capacity.

“Nigeria needs to ramp up crude oil production on existing discoveries that have not yet materialized to be able to sustain a secure supply in future to meet local, regional, and international demand. Lifting of force majeure at the Brass terminal, Bonny NLNG, and Okpai Power Plant comes at the right time,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

As for gas, Nigeria’s massive production capacity in 2022 will place the country among the top three producers in Africa and a potential supplier to meet demand in Europe. Nigeria has an estimated gas reserve of 209 trillion cubic feet and will produce 1,780 billion cubic feet in 2022, up from 1,450 billion feet in 2021. With this portfolio, Europe can look to Nigeria as a potential supplier.

Also, the multi-billion 2,565-mile Trans-Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline being built by the governments of Nigeria, Niger, and Algeria will enable the integration of Trans-Mediterranean, Maghreb-Europe, Medgaz, and Galsi Pipelines for Europe to leverage west and north Africa’s oil and gas resources to meet demand. Once completed, the pipeline will transport 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and Nigeria can produce a significant share of that capacity.

“Nigeria is rich in oil and gas resources but still does not have adequate infrastructure such as a functioning refinery. To utilize its oil and gas resources effectively, Nigeria needs to build more infrastructure locally to process its energy,” stated Hendrick Malan, the CEO of Frost & Sullivan.

Additionally, Nigeria’s current natural gas-producing fields are expected to see a steep decline as we approach the mid-2020s. Majors including ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies – top producers in Nigeria – are expected to diversify their portfolios from 2022 onwards and exit the market. ExxonMobil has already signed a $1.2 billion deal with local firm Seplat Energy to hand over four oil mining licenses and natural gas recovery plants.

Factors such as vandalism of infrastructure, a continued lack of investment in new exploration activities, and political instability/civil unrest in oil and gas-rich regions of Nigeria also continue to disrupt the country’s ability to optimize oil and gas production and increase exports.

A positive is the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act which will assist with the increase of international majors and investors entering Nigeria. The PIA is expected to provide clarity on taxation, investment, and licensing that previously slowed down project deployment. The law will boost investment in oil and gas upstream activities to improve exploration, production, infrastructure development, and the country’s energy portfolio.

It is worth noting that 50 percent of the Nigerian population is still living in energy poverty as the country’s energy potential remains fully untapped.

