Nick McNally Named Decom Engineering's New Managing Director

Decom Engineering Ltd. has named Nick McNally as managing director, as the company accelerates international expansion and technological innovation in the decommissioning sector.

Decom said in a media release his appointment is in line with the company’s goal to scale up operations, enter new markets, and enhance its role as a top provider of patented cutting-edge technologies for the global energy sector. McNally has been the company’s commercial director since 2019.

“With new markets opening up and recent contract wins in Australia, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico, the opportunities ahead are considerable and my focus will be on building the infrastructure, capability, and culture to meet that growth head-on”, McNally said.

Under McNally’s leadership, Decom launched a new ultra-light Chopsaw with enhanced cutting capabilities. The C1-16UL has been deployed in complex subsea projects within challenging offshore environments.

McNally has led efforts to consolidate operations in Aberdeen, shut down the Northern Ireland facility, and restructure internal systems and roles. These actions reflect Decom’s focus on strategic delivery and long-term value, the company said.

Additionally, the company said it is pursuing ISO certification and expanding its IP portfolio. It is also participating in the Fit for Offshore Renewables programme, opening up access to clean energy markets and creating more opportunities in offshore wind, it said.

“With international demand growing and increasing interest in our cutting technology, we’re focused on scaling responsibly, strengthening our systems, investing in our people and remaining agile, which enables us to move into new markets such as offshore wind and onshore decommissioning”, McNally added.

“Nick brings a focused leadership style and clear understanding of the technical and operational demands of our business and will lead the company into this next phase, ensuring we remain innovative, responsive, and aligned with the evolving needs of the global energy industry”, Mike Irvine, partner at Cordovan Capital, Decom’s lead investor, said.

Decom aims to grow its team from 16 to over 25 employees within the next 18 months. The expansion will include new roles in engineering, operations, and business development.

