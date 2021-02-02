NHV to Fly for Seagull Project
Helicopter services provider NHV Group reported Monday that it has won a long-term contract from Neptune Energy for the Seagull field development in the North Sea.
“We are delighted that Neptune Energy has decided to partner with NHV,” Jamie John, NHV base manager, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This new contract again allows us to showcase our safe, reliable, and efficient H175 services.”
Under the initial 18-month agreement, NHV will transport passengers from its base in Aberdeen, U.K. to the drilling rig using its H175 Airbus Helicopter Super Medium type aircraft. NHV pointed out that it was the global launch customer of the H175 in Dec. 2014, adding that the aircraft is specifically designed for oil and gas service. The firm noted that has operated the aircraft out of bases in the North Sea and West Africa.
NHV opened new hangar, apron, and passenger facilities in Aberdeen in Oct. 2016, the company stated.
“The Seagull passengers will benefit from our state-of-the-art handling facility, whilst experiencing the comfort and safety features of the H175,” continued John. “We look forward to building a genuine and reliable partnership with Neptune Energy and are eager to start flying on their behalf.”
Neptune operates Seagull and holds a 35-percent equity interest in the project. Its co-venturers include BP (50 percent) (NYSE: BP) and JAPEX (15 percent) (TYO: 1662). As Rigzone reported last week, the four-well Seagull drilling campaign has begun with the Valaris (OTCMKTS: VALPQ)-operated Gorilla VI jack-up rig.
